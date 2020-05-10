Neha Kakkar was replaced at the last moment by THIS Bollywood singer

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers of Bollywood. She started her career by singing songs in religious events at the age of four. Neha later participated in Indian Idol season 2 but was soon eliminated.

It took Neha a very long time to establish herself in Bollywood. Neha got her first superhit song with Second Hand Jawani in the year 2012 and since then, there has been no looking back.

However, Neha had to struggle a lot and she was rejected a lot of times after getting finalised for her project.

As per the reports, once music director Pritam had offered Neha to do playback singing for Bipasha Basu for the song, 'Gazab Bhayo Rama'. This was going to be Neha's career's first song and that too for a popular Bollywood star.

However, things did not work out and Neha lost this opportunity. Pritam thought that Neha's voice was not suitable for Bipasha and popular Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan then bagged this offer.

Well, Neha definitely lost a chance at that time but her hard work and patience gave her immense success and today, she is one of the most successful singers of Bollywood.

