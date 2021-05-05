Neha Sharma enjoys coffee with her sister Aisha; both sisters look super fit

MUMBAI: The Sharma sisters, actress Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma, have been giving major fitness and sibling goals over time. They never fail to impress fans with their amazing posts, be it enjoying their vacations together or showing us their fitness regime, the sisters have done it all right.

Well, today, Neha dropped an amazing video on Instagram where we see them having coffee together. Both look super fit.

Have a look

As we see in this video, both divas are looking as fresh as ever, and no doubt they give us major fitness motivation. Fans all over social media never fail to show their love towards the Sharma sisters.

On the work front, Aisha Sharma was seen in the movie Satyamev Jayate with John Abraham, whereas Neha Sharma was last seen in web series Illegal.

