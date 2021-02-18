Neha Sharma looks super fit and flawless in these gym pictures; Check out! 

MUMBAI: Neha Sharma, the diva who impressed the fans with her cuteness over time in different movies, is loved by the fans, the actress was last seen in web series titled Illegal, and before that in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior this year, the actress with her role in that movie impressed with her performance and her elegant looks were very much appreciated by the fans. Her performances in movies like Jayantabhai ki Love Story, Kya Super Kool hai hum were loved by the audience and the critics.

The actress is loved not only for her acting skills but also for her fitness videos on social media, and now the actress wins the hearts of the fans with her gym posts, the diva looked super fit in these pictures and was seen setting some major fitness goals for the fans to follow, and indeed the diva succeed with the same and we cannot stop mesmerizing these pictures of the star.

Actress Neha Sharma is indeed one of the best examples when it comes to the hottest and fittest divas in Bollywood and this we can see from the work- out posts over time and now with these pictures too.

