Neha Sharma shares of fitness video gives us major fitness motivation

MUMBAI: One of the fittest and hottest Diva of Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, the actress overtime had made her strong mark with her amazing acting skills in different Bollywood movies and web series, the actress who is known not only for acting skills but also for her cuteness and her looks is ruling the hearts and Minds of the Millions.

The actress had gonna love with the movies like, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Kya Super Kool Hai Hum, Tum Bin 2 and few others, the actress over the time have impressed the fans with her amazing post all across social media with her sister Aisha Sharma, from the fitness posts to the vacation posts we have seen everything from the side of actress, well talking about her fitness today the actress shared a throwback video which defines her fitness, in this video we see the Actress performing different form of fitness workout giving us major fitness motivation, and looking at this video we won't be wrong in saying that the actress is one of the fittest Divas of Bollywood.

ALSO READ - (Allu Arjun tests negative for Covid-19)

Have a look

How will you rate the actress Neha Sharma in terms of fitness based on this video do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actress was last seen in web series Illegal, and she will be next seen in movie Jogira Sara ra ra.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -(Big B rectifies error, credits Prasoon Joshi for poem he recited to encourage Covid warriors)