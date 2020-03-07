News

Neha Sharma's workout video gives us fitness motivation

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2020 05:44 PM

MUMBAI: Neha Sharma was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. The actress with her small role in that movie impressed us with her performance and her elegant looks. Her performances in movies like Jayantabhai Ki Love Story and Kya Super Kool Hai Hum were loved by the audience and the critics.

Neha gives her best when it comes to workout. She leaves no stone unturned with regard to fitness. This morning, the actress has posted a workout video. This highly powerful video gives us major fitness goals.

Have a look.

Talking about the daily diet plan and workout of the actress, she keeps herself fit by running on the treadmill for 15 minutes every day. She says running on a regular basis produces good chemicals in the body , which makes us feel happy about ourselves.

