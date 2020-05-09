Neil Nitin Mukesh's hair woes

MUMBAI: Amid the nationwide lockdown, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is having serious hair problems.

Neil took to Instagram, where he shared a video clip of himself flaunting his golden tresses.

"Aur kiske Baal lambe hue jaa rahe hain (Who else has hair that's getting too long)? #longhair #growingfast," he captioned the video.

Neil had recently shared a video of his toddler daughter Nurvi enjoying a track from his father's 2007 release, "Johnny Gaddaar". He took to Instagram Stories to share a video of his two-year-old daughter dancing to the song "Move your body" in the film, which marked his debut in a starring role.

Neil married Rukmini Sahay in 2017. The two welcomed their daughter Nurvi in 2018.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, has worked in films like "Johnny Gaddaar", "New York", "David", "Wazir" and "7 Khoon Maaf".

His last onscreen outing was the 2019 film "Bypass Road", which was scripted and produced by him. The film marked the directorial debut of his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.