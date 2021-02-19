Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial venture to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main antagonist? Read More

MUMBAI: South-Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay is currently basking in the success of his latest release, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Master which is a super-hit at the box office. Vijay’s next titled Thalapathy 65, will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers of this action-thriller have approached Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the main antagonist in the film. Nawaz was in London shooting for Sangeen, and he spoke to the director after his return from the Queen’s City.



“Thalapathy 65 has a very important role for the antagonist and the makers thought that Nawaz fits the part well. The actor has heard the script, however he is yet to sign on the dotted line. If all goes as planned then Vijay and Nawaz will lock horns in Thalapathy 65,” informs a source close to the development adding that the film is expected to roll in June. Thalapathy 65 was officially announced in December 2020. Taking on to his social media, director Nelson Dilipkumar wrote, “Happy to announce my next film with #thalapathy vijay sir and @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @jagadishbliss #thalapathy65.” Check out the post below:

Also read: Choti Sardarni fame Tejasvi Khatal's entry to bring a NEW TWIST in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on entertainment and gossips.

Credits: Pinkvilla