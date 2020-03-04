Netizen calls Riteish Deshmukh 'sasta DJ Snake'; this is how he reacted

MUMBAI: Baaghi 3 features Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film has been creating a buzz since its announcement. It stars Tiger and Riteish as brothers. The makers and cast are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Riteish has been grabbing headlines with his stunning looks during the promotions. The actor had faced shaved off his hair during the promotions and then later the actor was spotted donning a blonde look.

He also shared a photo on social media in which he can be seen flaunting his new hairdo. As soon as Riteish posted his new look on social media, netizens started comparing his new look to an international artist, DJ Snake. While some praised the actor's look, some trolled him by calling 'sasta DJ Snake'. Riteish, who is known for his amazing sense of humour replied back to the twitter user saying, 'Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa.' (Brother, I am not cheap. Book me for Naag Panchami. I’ll be there for free). Many fans applauded the actor for his hilarious reply while some started making memes on the actor's look.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 will also see Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Raaz, and Jackie Shroff. The songs Do You Love Me, Bhankas, and Dus Bahane 2.0 are already gaining appreciation.

Have a look at Riteish's reply.

Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!! https://t.co/UwtzRRyffK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 3, 2020

