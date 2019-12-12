Netizens call Janhvi Kapoor 'the next Sridevi'

MUMBAI: One of the most popular star kids, Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak and went on to win the hearts of viewers with her performance. The actress is now gearing up for films like Kargil Girl, Takht, RoohiAfza and Dostana 2.



The young actress is also known for making fashion statements whenever she makes an appearance at events. And recently, the actress attended a Bollywood themed party held in the city. For the occasion, the actress decided to recreate her late mother Sridevi's look from the film Chandni. Janhvi wore a yellow saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse which instantly reminded everyone of Sridevi. Giving a new twist, she wore yellow bangles and loop earrings to complete her look for the night.



Take a look below:

Fans loved her look and couldn't stop themselves from commenting on her pictures. Some even called her the 'next Sridevi'.Check out some of the comments here: