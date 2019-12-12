News

Netizens call Janhvi Kapoor 'the next Sridevi'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 05:33 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular star kids, Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak and went on to win the hearts of viewers with her performance. The actress is now gearing up for films like Kargil Girl, Takht, RoohiAfza and Dostana 2. 

The young actress is also known for making fashion statements whenever she makes an appearance at events. And recently, the actress attended a Bollywood themed party held in the city. For the occasion, the actress decided to recreate her late mother Sridevi's look from the film Chandni. Janhvi wore a yellow saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse which instantly reminded everyone of Sridevi. Giving a new twist, she wore yellow bangles and loop earrings to complete her look for the night. 

Take a look below:


Fans loved her look and couldn't stop themselves from commenting on her pictures. Some even called her the 'next Sridevi'. 

Check out some of the comments here:

Tags > Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi, Kargil Girl, Takht, RoohiAfza, Dostana 2, Chandni, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
12 Dec 2019 05:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Paras to show the Arhaan, Bhau, and others true colors in Bigg Boss 13
Paras to show the Arhaan, Bhau, and others true... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Dec 2019 05:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shifali Bagga and Vishal Aditya Singh fight over house chores in Bigg Boss 13
Shifali Bagga and Vishal Aditya Singh fight over... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy

past seven days