Netizens disapprove of Jaya Bachchan’s statement; here is what they had to say

MUMBAI: Ever since the demise of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput, hardly any one from Bollywood showed support for the late actor and his family. But Kangana Ranaut raised her voice from day one, and till today, we have seen the actress giving interviews to leading news channels and appearing on live debates to expose the Bollywood mafia and to help find out the truth behind the untimely demise of the actor.

The actress was the first one who fearlessly spoke about the drug cartel in Bollywood. She also replied to Jaya Bachchan on her recent statement on Bollywood.

However, netizens are furious with Jayaji and are raising questions on her stand.

Here are a few tweets with the hashtag #JayaBachchanShamlessLady.

She takes a lot of pride in supporting criminals and injustice. Her mouth never opened for good causes and yet people r saying she stands up & they want to be like her when they grow up. #JayaBachchanShamlessLady pic.twitter.com/lffEbgyunw — Dushi (@bingewatchers1) September 16, 2020

#JayaBachchanShamlessLady Bachchan family didn’t say a single word when their daughter in law’s ex manager Disha was brutally killed! They didn’t stand for the truth! How disgraceful! @ishkarnBHANDARI @iujjawaltrivedi pic.twitter.com/wBwqJ8AoFO — PIYALI (@piyaliBh) September 16, 2020

Are koi bichari to pani to pilayo !!



Look into you shitty family before you target the public !!#JayaBachchanShamlessLady pic.twitter.com/sx3NFw12wX — MS (@SushantWarriors) September 16, 2020

Jaya Bachhan defends drugs peddlers of Bollywood, Why ???



Bcoz.....



#JayaBachchanShamlessLady pic.twitter.com/uCuSt4CfJ3 — Betaaz Badshah (@bhaveshkjha) September 16, 2020

Shame on the kind of woman who comes on a platform like Parliament and supports those who take drugs and is also asking Government to support Bollywood.

Why ??

Do you even have drug users in your house?#JayaBachchanShamlessLady #JayaBachchan

Like for RT for pic.twitter.com/Hz23MWeqpZ — (@BANNAJAIHIND) September 16, 2020

#JayaBachchanDisha was raped&killed Brutally

SSR was murdered Brutally

Kangana's office Demolished Brutally

Naval Officer assaulted brutally



Jaya is Trying to defend Rhea & Bollywood Mafia

Shame on u

Great Words by #RaviKishan#JayaBachchanShamlessLady pic.twitter.com/MfWQA2Hw9T — Neev Bapodra (@neev_bapodra) September 16, 2020

Many are angry and upset about her statement.

What are your thoughts?

