Netizens disapprove of Jaya Bachchan’s statement; here is what they had to say

Netizens are not happy about what Jaya Bachchan said. Here are a few reactions.

16 Sep 2020 04:03 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ever since the demise of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput, hardly any one from Bollywood showed support for the late actor and his family. But Kangana Ranaut raised her voice from day one, and till today, we have seen the actress giving interviews to leading news channels and appearing on live debates to expose the Bollywood mafia and to help find out the truth behind the untimely demise of the actor. 

The actress was the first one who fearlessly spoke about the drug cartel in Bollywood. She also replied to Jaya Bachchan on her recent statement on Bollywood. 

However, netizens are furious with Jayaji and are raising questions on her stand.

Here are a few tweets with the hashtag #JayaBachchanShamlessLady.

Many are angry and upset about her statement.

What are your thoughts?

