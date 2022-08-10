Netizens feel Bholaa actress Amala Paul looks like Deepika Padukone; here’s all you need to know about the South star who is all set for Bollywood debut

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi and also stars Tabu in the lead role. Apart from Tabu, the film will feature one more actress and her name is Amala Paul.

Today, a romantic song titled Nazar Lag Jayegi from Bholaa was released. It features Ajay and Amala, and netizens feel that the latter looks like Deepika Padukone. Check out the video and the comments below...

Do you also feel that Amala looks like Deepika?

While you wait to see Amala’s performance in Bholaa, let us tell you some interesting things about the actress that you might not know.



Amala is one of the biggest names down South and the actress has been working for more than a decade. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Neelathamara in 2009. Her first Tamil film was Veerasekaran and she made her Telugu debut with Bejawada.

Amala has worked with many big stars in the South like Dhanush, Arya, Mohanlal, Vishnu Vishal, and more. She has also proved her mettle as an actress and her performance in the 2019 release Aadai was appreciated by one and all. The actress made her Hindi OTT debut with the web series Ranjish Hi Sahi, and now, we are sure her fans are looking forward to her performance in Bholaa.

Bholaa is directed by Ajay Devgn and also stars Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role. The movie will hit the big screens on 30th March 2023.

