Netizens feel these movies of Shah Rukh Khan are his worst films

On social media, netizens are tweeting about the best film, worst film, overrated film and underrated film of Shah Rukh Khan. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 12:36
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars we have in Bollywood and after a few flops, the actor made a comeback with a bang with Pathaan. The movie has done an exceptional business at the box office, and it is still quite stable even after 1 month of its release.

Meanwhile, we all know that nowadays a new trend has started on social media where people are talking about their favorite film, favorite actor, and more. And well, Shah Rukh Khan is trending because netizens are tweeting about his best film, worst film, overrated film and underrated film.

Also Read: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"

Well, for Best Film of Shah Rukh Khan, netizens have tweeted names like Kal Ho Na Ho, My Name Is Khan, Swades, Chak De India, and more. When it comes to worst films there are many names like Zero, Guddu, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Maya Memsaab, English Babu Desi Mem, Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke, and many more. Check out the comments below...

 

Which one do you think is the Best, Worst, Overrated and Underrated film of Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know in the comments below.
 
Talking about SRK’s movies, the actor has two films lined up, Jawan and Dunki. Jawan is directed by Atlee and it also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover. The film is slated to release in June this year.

Meanwhile, Dunki is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas this year. Well, after Pathaan, now there are a lot of expectations from Jawan and Dunki.

Also Read:  Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor, among others come to wish Smiti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani at her reception

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Kal Ho Na Ho My Name is Khan Swades Chak De India Movie News TellyChakkar
