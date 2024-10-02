Netizens React! “Another Success For Kriti After Bhediya” – Netizens express their love for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti sanon and Shahid Kapoor

We have loved the songs and the trailer of the movie. The movie released the other day and today we are here to take the reviews and response from the netizens
MUMBAI : Ever since we got to see a poster of an untitled movie with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in it, the audience got all excited about their latest project.

Also read - Exclusive! "We wanted an on screen couple with a lot of electrifying chemistry, which is why Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon" - Dinesh Vijan

With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and it surely pleased the fans.

The title of the movie is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released a song and the trailer of the movie. As Shahid Kapoor showed his dancing abilities once again, the fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for. In the movie, Kriti Sanon plays a robot and the movie is shows a unique love story of a robot and a human.

Recently, the makers released another song, ‘Tum Se’. The romantic song showed us the romantic side of the actors. It seems that they are here to give the audience everything that they were expecting after a long time.

The promotion for the movie went great and we could see the hype created in the minds of the audience. We have loved the songs and the trailer of the movie. The movie released the other day and today we are here to take the reviews and response from the netizens so let’s have a look at it below:

Movie seriously too beautiful, story line amazing
But emotionsless totally
Feelings connections disconnectedwith this movie
#KritiSanon#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyaReview#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyapic.twitter.com/AFi46616pP

—yogesh gaur (@yogeshg43167717) February10, 2024  

—Shivangistan sasha foreva (@fahidfan) February9, 2024            
 
As we can see that netizens are giving a mixed to positive review.

Also read - Congrats: Rajesh Kumar is ecstatic about being a part of the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer film titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!

What do you think about the movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.


 

