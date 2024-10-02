Netizens React! “Another Success For Kriti After Bhediya” – Netizens express their love for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti sanon and Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI : Ever since we got to see a poster of an untitled movie with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in it, the audience got all excited about their latest project.

With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and it surely pleased the fans.

The title of the movie is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released a song and the trailer of the movie. As Shahid Kapoor showed his dancing abilities once again, the fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for. In the movie, Kriti Sanon plays a robot and the movie is shows a unique love story of a robot and a human.

Recently, the makers released another song, ‘Tum Se’. The romantic song showed us the romantic side of the actors. It seems that they are here to give the audience everything that they were expecting after a long time.

The promotion for the movie went great and we could see the hype created in the minds of the audience. We have loved the songs and the trailer of the movie. The movie released the other day and today we are here to take the reviews and response from the netizens so let’s have a look at it below:

Movie seriously too beautiful, story line amazing

But emotionsless totally

Feelings connections disconnectedwith this movie

#KritiSanon ️ #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyaReview#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya pic.twitter.com/AFi46616pP —yogesh gaur (@yogeshg43167717) February10, 2024 Watched my favorite #ShahidKapoorin theatre after 294 days & d fangirl in me is emo coz it's sasha in OG lover boy avatar an actor who lives his craft cn make u believe dat he's loving a robot &still make u root for dem #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyaReviewpic.twitter.com/PYZCuEBlnd

February9, 2024 #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyaReview #KritiSanonoutshines as SIFRA ,Ideal female robot with playing comic , elegant , menacingbeats in the film #ShahidKapoorwas basically playing himself ! still movie draged with shahids arc making itboring in btn pic.twitter.com/LKdYjcvWvU—Harsh Chaudhari (@Harshots) February10, 2024 TBMAUJ DAY 2 MORNING PUBLIC RESPONSE!

POSITIVE WOB ALL OVER !

PERFECT FILM FOR THE VALENTINES WEEK!️

TRULY RECOMMENDED FILM #TBMAUJ #TBMAUJReview#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyaReview#ShahidKapoor #KritiSanonpic.twitter.com/QXNnzGPvZo—TBH REVIEW (@arnikhazra4) February10, 2024 #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyaReview



Badhiya Film Hai Kriti Is Outstanding & Beautiful AsAlways , Shahid Kapoor Hamesha Ki Tarah Perfect , Songs Badhiya Hai Emotions Feel Kara Maine Kisi Film Ko DekhkeItne Time Baad @kritisanonAnother Success For Kriti After Bhediya — Umair | Baby John(@tumjomilo) February10, 2024 #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyaReview

Bahut Badhiya movie hai itna badhiya expect nahi kiya thame.

Great Pairing. — Radhe Sikku (@asliRadheBackup) February9, 2024 Guys #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyais Repitative, Boring, lagging never ending Lengthy movie..Waste Film..No Logicat all..Should have released directly on OTT #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiyaReviewillogical lengthy dragging Film..Rating 1.5/5

Kriti & Shahid FLOP Streakcontinues https://t.co/kZMj4A6cAk—#Jailer Ardhamaindha Raja (@TheWarriorr26) February9, 2024



As we can see that netizens are giving a mixed to positive review.



