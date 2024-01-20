Netizens React! "Atal ji's character portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi is a masterstroke." - Netizens are falling in love with Pankaj Tripathi's performance in Main Atal Hoon

Things have become interesting now as the Netizens have started expressing their views for Main Atal Hoon. We are here with some reaction and responses for the movie.
Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Many new movies and shows are in the pipeline, and while the announcements for many have been made, some have just gone on the floor.

Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to the screen, the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece of his life.

Also read - Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain to be a part of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

The movie is directed and written by Ravi Jadhav. Along with Ravi Jadhav, even Rishi Virmani has written the movie.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.

As the audience were waiting eagerly for the movie, it has finally arrived at theatres and the audience have started witnessing the amazing performance of Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The movie released on 19th Jan and since then, the fan base of Pankaj Tripathi has expanded as they fell in love with his acting skills. Not just Pankaj Tripathi but the whole cast of the movie has been highly appreciated for their performances.

Things have become interesting now as the Netizens have started expressing their views for Main Atal Hoon. We are here with some reaction and responses for the movie. Take a look at it below: 

As we can see in the reviews, netizens are all praises for Pankaj Tripathi as his performance has won their hearts.

Also read - Exclusive! Child Star Sarah Killedar to be seen in Pankaj Tripathi’s starrer film Main ATAL Hoon!

Well, we can see that movie is being loved by the people. What do you think about it? Tell us your reviews in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

