Netizens React! "Atal ji's character portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi is a masterstroke." - Netizens are falling in love with Pankaj Tripathi's performance in Main Atal Hoon

MUMBAI: Many new movies and shows are in the pipeline, and while the announcements for many have been made, some have just gone on the floor.

Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to the screen, the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece of his life.

Also read - Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain to be a part of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

The movie is directed and written by Ravi Jadhav. Along with Ravi Jadhav, even Rishi Virmani has written the movie.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.

As the audience were waiting eagerly for the movie, it has finally arrived at theatres and the audience have started witnessing the amazing performance of Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The movie released on 19th Jan and since then, the fan base of Pankaj Tripathi has expanded as they fell in love with his acting skills. Not just Pankaj Tripathi but the whole cast of the movie has been highly appreciated for their performances.

Things have become interesting now as the Netizens have started expressing their views for Main Atal Hoon. We are here with some reaction and responses for the movie. Take a look at it below:

Amazing performance by Pankaj Tripathi. I believe it should’ve rather been a series than a movie. 2 hours is too little for a film to be made on Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji

A must watch film that I’d recommend.#MainAtalHoonReview#MainAtalHoon pic.twitter.com/Td2pJK9EwE — Lohit Kamarajugadda (@Onlylohit) January 19, 2024

By no means could I have missed this movie. And it does play well. Great visuals, some nostalgic chapters. Gives you a lot of smiles reminiscing about the great Atalji. Many things omitted, but a good watch. #PankajTripathi captures the emotions well. #MainAtalHoonReview pic.twitter.com/YeXF2WsmR9 — Nishant Nihar (@nishant_nihar) January 19, 2024

What a masterpiece by @TripathiiPankaj Atal ji ke kirdar ko bakhoobi nibhaya hai aapne. Punarjivit kar diya.

Bg music adds class to d film.

Main hasa bhi, roya bhi, goosebumps bhi aaye.

Dhanya ho gya film dekhkar.

National award deserving acting and movie.#MainAtalHoonReview pic.twitter.com/beQZYwtHGc — Aditya Dalal (@adityadalal01) January 20, 2024

#MainAtalHoonReview won everyone's hearts. It is not easy to portray Atal Vihari Vajpayee on screen pic.twitter.com/BAADA1loO8 — Komal (@kmlpaulkmlx) January 19, 2024

Pankaj Tripathi won the heart with his performance! The intensity he has brought as Atal ji on screen is phenomenal. There are very few actors who can do such acting.#MainAtalHoonReview pic.twitter.com/7wMKloGUba — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) January 19, 2024

Main Hoon Atal

A masterclass by Pankaj Tripathi showing the finest portrayal of an iconic stalwart of modern India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee!



This song gave tears and Goosebumps! #MainAtalHoonReview #PankajTripathi #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/4vsmyDQR4v — Yash Naiknavare (@YashNaiknavare) January 20, 2024

Main Atal Hoon mein Pankaj Tripathi ne ek alag hi level ka realism dikhaya hai. Acting at its best. #MainAtalHoonReview — सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (@Sid_ShuklaFC) January 20, 2024

#MainAtalHoonReview is not just entertainment; it's an inspiring film. We need more meaningful movies like this #MainAtalHoonInCinemasNow — Radhika (@Radhika___s) January 20, 2024

As we can see in the reviews, netizens are all praises for Pankaj Tripathi as his performance has won their hearts.

Also read - Exclusive! Child Star Sarah Killedar to be seen in Pankaj Tripathi’s starrer film Main ATAL Hoon!

Well, we can see that movie is being loved by the people. What do you think about it? Tell us your reviews in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.