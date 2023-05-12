Netizens React! With Dunki’s trailer out, here’s what netizens think about the movie, check it out

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The movie is also the talk of the town because it is directed by one of the finest Minds of Indian cinema Rajkumar Hirani. Movie Dunki has some amazing cast like Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, Vicky Kaushal along with the superstar SRK.

Also read - What! Arijit Singh deleted a tweet that was continued with 'SSR was too good... We couldn't handle him', netizens are left curious

Earlier we have seen the announcement video and the songs of the movie which has got some amazing response from the fans and audience and the fans were looking forward to the trailer of the movie, today finally the trailer of the movie came out and it has the fans of SRK going crazy as they are all excited to see their favourite actor in a new avatar once again.

Now while the trailer is out, we are here to show you the reviews and reactions by netizens for the trailer. So, take a look at the reactions below:

After a lot of action films this year this is perfect time to enjoy a cult classic film like #Dunki.

A sure shot All Time Blockbuster with lot of emotions and comedy. #DunkiTrailerReviewpic.twitter.com/9udT54DO6f — Abhay (@__abhaydeep___) December 5, 2023

After a lot of action films this year this is perfect time to enjoy a cult classic film like #Dunki.

A sure shot All Time Blockbuster with lot of emotions and comedy. #DunkiTrailerReviewpic.twitter.com/9udT54DO6f — Abhay (@__abhaydeep___) December 5, 2023

The family audience will be only come for Dunki and people will love the humor and emotion.#DunkiDrop4 #DunkiTrailerReview#DunkiTrailer



Ready to Face the Strom

pic.twitter.com/r3f9dKZmWP — The unrealistic Guy (@GuyUnrealistic) December 5, 2023

#Dunki seems like Laal Singh Chaddha of SRK — Lakshay Chaudhary (@lakshayonly) December 5, 2023

As you can see in the reactions by netizens, the reactions and reviews are mixed to positive and it seems that most of the audience has faith on the director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.

From the announcement of the movie, the fans have been all hyped up to see what the director has in store for them. After watching the trailer, most of the fans are really excited to see Shah Rukh Khan as Hardayal Singh Dhillon or Hardy.

Also read -OMG! Fans find Dunki boring, call Shah Rukh Khan's accent 'forced', check out the reactions on X

What do you think about the movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.