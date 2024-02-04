Netizens react to Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose', says, "A dose of pure cinematic brilliance is on the way"!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 20:05
movie_image: 
Ektaa R Kapoor

MUMBAI : The teaser of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 set the perfect tone for the arrival of bold, gripping, and shocking content. Further to this, producer Ektaa R. Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee elevated the excitement with a disclaimer before the release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose. When the first dose was dropped, it left everyone surprised. Extremely gripping and shocking, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose was indeed worth a disclaimer as it's a kind of content that was bold, revealing, and explicitly gripping. The video launched has left the netizens gushing about it, as this is something that no one has thought of coming. 

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose has shaken the nerves of the netizens, and they have flooded social media with discussions related to the film. Here, let's have a look at what they have to say. 

Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

Ektaa R Kapoor Shobha Kapoor Dibakar Banerjee Balaji Motion Pictures Balaji Telefilms Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 20:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie No Entry 2 has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The movie which is the sequel...
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan strikes stunning pose in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of fans over the time with her beautiful...
Swades vs Brahmastra: Fan Fiction! Shah Rukh Khan spin-off demanded by netizens for Mohan Bhargav character
MUMBAI: Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, starred a lot of big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia...
Maidaan: Fan Fiction! Netizens predict how Ajay Devgn starrer will be different from other sport biographical dramas
MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan attracted the attention of the fans when the movie was in the making itself. It was the subject...
Netizens react to Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose', says, "A dose of pure cinematic brilliance is on the way"!
MUMBAI : The teaser of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 set the perfect tone for the arrival of bold, gripping, and shocking...
JNU: Jahangir National University starring Urvashi Rautela and Ravi Kishan starrer postponed
MUMBAI: Movie JNU: Jahangir National University has been grabbing the attention of the fans since the first poster was...
Recent Stories
Dhamaal
No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Crew
Crew box office day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer still has a good grip on the audience.
Tabu
Crew takes over Times Square! Becomes the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Balaji Motion Pictures & Kareena Kapoor Khan score a hat-trick with 'Crew'!
Ekta Kapoor
LSD 2 teaser: Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee drops glimpses of the sequel and it is bolder
Dibakar Banerjee
Ahead of the teaser launch, director Dibakar Banerjee shares a shocking disclaimer for the audience before they watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2!
Kareena Kapoor
Crew Twitter Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer movie goes beyond the audience expectations