Netizens React! “Nothing iconic and Special was there in BB2 expect overacting” – Netizens highly demand for Akshay Kumar to come back for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

MUMBAI: There have been many movies in the past that have seen a sequel like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ragini MMS 2, Jolly LLB 2, Phir Hera Pheri, Judwaa 2 and many more. We have been a fan of many movies, directors and actors. However, the sequels don’t receive the same reaction as their prequels did in case if there is a difference in directors or actors or both.

When trying to recall such a movie, we come to think about Bhool Bhulaiyaa and its part 2. The part one was directed by Priyadarshan and featured actors like Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal and many more. The second part was directed by Anees Bazmee and featured actors like Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and many more.

Surely Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned a lot of praises and appreciation as it opened the doors of theatres after the Unlock. However, it was clear by the audience reaction that even though they liked the second part, nothing could replace the first part and no one can replace Akshay Kumar either.

Later, the audience got another exciting announcement from the makers as they announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa part 3. The part 1 was like a masterpiece and no one can forget that. However, people are really excited with the kind of updates that they are getting about the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya part 3.

While the makers had previously announced the part 3 of the movie, now we are getting some more updates that Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are also going to be a part of the movie. They are really excited to watch Vidya Balan once again in the upcoming movie. However, there are also some people who are demanding the comeback of Akshay Kumar in the movie.

That’s right! We can see how Kartik Aaryan doesn’t give a bad performance but instead entertains everyone with his performance but according to the fans, no one can take away the fun element that Akshay Kumar brought along with him. Therefore, we are here with netizens' reviews and reactions for the announcement of Bhool Bhoolaiya 3. Let’s take a look at the comments given by people:

As you can see in the comments, the audience are asking for Akshay to come back after seeing that Vidya Balan has come back for the movie.

