Netizens React! “Nothing iconic and Special was there in BB2 expect overacting” – Netizens highly demand for Akshay Kumar to come back for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

That’s right! We can see how Kartik Aaryan doesn’t give a bad performance but instead entertains everyone with his performance but according to the fans, no one can take away the fun element that Akshay Kumar brought along with him.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 18:10
movie_image: 
Akshay

MUMBAI: There have been many movies in the past that have seen a sequel like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ragini MMS 2, Jolly LLB 2, Phir Hera Pheri, Judwaa 2 and many more. We have been a fan of many movies, directors and actors. However, the sequels don’t receive the same reaction as their prequels did in case if there is a difference in directors or actors or both.

Also read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?

When trying to recall such a movie, we come to think about Bhool Bhulaiyaa and its part 2. The part one was directed by Priyadarshan and featured actors like Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal and many more. The second part was directed by Anees Bazmee and featured actors like Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and many more.

Surely Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned a lot of praises and appreciation as it opened the doors of theatres after the Unlock. However, it was clear by the audience reaction that even though they liked the second part, nothing could replace the first part and no one can replace Akshay Kumar either.

Later, the audience got another exciting announcement from the makers as they announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa part 3. The part 1 was like a masterpiece and no one can forget that. However, people are really excited with the kind of updates that they are getting about the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya part 3.

While the makers had previously announced the part 3 of the movie, now we are getting some more updates that Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are also going to be a part of the movie. They are really excited to watch Vidya Balan once again in the upcoming movie. However, there are also some people who are demanding the comeback of Akshay Kumar in the movie.

That’s right! We can see how Kartik Aaryan doesn’t give a bad performance but instead entertains everyone with his performance but according to the fans, no one can take away the fun element that Akshay Kumar brought along with him. Therefore, we are here with netizens' reviews and reactions for the announcement of Bhool Bhoolaiya 3. Let’s take a look at the comments given by people:

As you can see in the comments, the audience are asking for Akshay to come back after seeing that Vidya Balan has come back for the movie.

Also read - What! Sharvari Wagh to pair with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Not Kiara Advani?

What do you think about this? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Akshay Kumar Kartik Aaryan Vidya Balan Tabu Ameesha Patel Kiara Adavni Madhuri Dixit Priyadarshan Anees Bazmee Hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 18:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are two incredibly talented actors who have been part of many interesting films....
Wow: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly redefines elegance in polo neck red poncho top paired black pants!
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Dance Plus Pro : Lovely! International pop singer William Gamborg does something special for Shakti Mohan which willl melt your heart
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of...
Netizens React! “Nothing iconic and Special was there in BB2 expect overacting” – Netizens highly demand for Akshay Kumar to come back for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
MUMBAI: There have been many movies in the past that have seen a sequel like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ragini MMS 2, Jolly LLB 2...
Dance Deewane : Wow! Madhuri Dixit is impressed with a team of housewives as they give a sizzling performance, calls them "Houselife"
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The show’s popularity...
Wow! On the eve of Valentine's day Tejasswi Prakash shares the secret to how to hold on to your love if they change their mind; read to know more
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Recent Stories
Madhavan
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Madhavan
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
Madhuri
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on Monday, holds it's grip, here are the collection
Saif Ali Khan
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief
Rakul
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Couple to have a eco-friendly wedding in Goa
sarfira
Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira