Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to a different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!

Netizens React! Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!
MUMBAI: Today marks the much-anticipated release of a film featuring Ranbir Kapoor under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the initial reviews are pouring in, overwhelmingly positive. This cinematic masterpiece centers around the poignant relationship between a father and son, exploring a complex childhood marked by violence. Joining Kapoor in this stellar cast are Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, each portraying crucial roles.
The pre-release buzz was already noticeable with an animalistic trailer that captivated the internet. The trailer had set a high benchmark . Now, as the movie graces theaters, it appears to be well on its way to not only meeting but exceeding those benchmarks.
Let’s take a look at some of the early reviews of the movie:
#AnimalMovieReview it's a Truly Sandeep Reddy Vanga Writer-editor-Director show.. freaking amazing first half, bloody Animal climax interval & BGM top notch— Wellu (@Wellutwt) December 1, 2023
Let's see 2nd Round.. pic.twitter.com/OMY0qx0Qrw
#AnimalMovieReview— J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) December 1, 2023
It takes time to process the movie & to write point-by-point about it, but the movie is worth the wait. The action was top-notch, as promised. The emotion between father-son is a roller-coaster ride. The first half was just too good, & I left with awestruck. pic.twitter.com/OarEESJZ5I
What a Film #Animal— Pr@t!k (@Pratik_ADFan) December 1, 2023
Brilliant performance by #RanbirKapoor and Boby Deol
Masss #AnimalMovie pic.twitter.com/umicm7ALa0
#RanbirKapoor proved again why he is the greatest actor in Hindi Cinema— Sandy (@stanwar007) December 1, 2023
Rashmika was superb just wow brilliant performance by Ranbir Kapoor#Animal #RanveerSingh #AudioLeak #bb17 #ParineetiChopra #AliaBhat #Rashmika #AnimalMovie #RashmikaMandanna #BobbyDeol #AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/gB6wEd1MRC
#Animal#RanbirKapoor carried the whole movie in his badass Character— Chiru Tridev (@tridev16) December 1, 2023
It was totally #RanbirKapoor vs All,
Arjan valley ,strongest brutal action scenes
No extra drama and two twists #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalMovie
Rashmika ok #SandeepReddyVanga excellent#AnimalMovieReview pic.twitter.com/XNhMQ9Rf80
The audience giving a standing ovation to the superstar #RanbirKapoor & #SandeepReddyVanga vision is all to tell what #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalMovie #Animal is— DC (@DC49701692) December 1, 2023
Superbly insane & sensational pic.twitter.com/KMZiqRyFaB
I watched a masterpiece.— Amit Sharma (@ronaldostan_07) December 1, 2023
The movie's run time is more than 3 hours But never felt out of place...
Violence is at its peak.
Kamjor dil vale dur rahe.. #AnimalMovieReview #Animal
pic.twitter.com/gE5WYIeMDm
This kind of wild characterization will surely erupt some controversy but director #SandeepReddyVanga has done what he said. He created a character with A certificate.— Shivam Dixit (@shivamdixit_17) December 1, 2023
Wild wild wild #AnimalMovieReview #AnimalReview pic.twitter.com/UERe3oEMcO
