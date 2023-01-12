Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to a different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!

Within a few hours since its release, Animal is making waves all across social media giving adrenaline rush to anyone who is watching it. Seems to be a blockbuster in line
Animal

MUMBAI: Today marks the much-anticipated release of a film featuring Ranbir Kapoor under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the initial reviews are pouring in, overwhelmingly positive. This cinematic masterpiece centers around the poignant relationship between a father and son, exploring a complex childhood marked by violence. Joining Kapoor in this stellar cast are Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, each portraying crucial roles.

Also Read: Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

The pre-release buzz was already noticeable with an animalistic trailer that captivated the internet. The trailer had set a high benchmark . Now, as the movie graces theaters, it appears to be well on its way to not only meeting but exceeding those benchmarks.

Let’s take a look at some of the early reviews of the movie: 

Also Read: Must read! Animal follows Pathaan and Jawan format, here are the timings of the FDFS

What do you think about the movie Animal? Have you watched it yet? Tell us your review in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

