Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to the different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!

Within a few hours since its release, Animal is making waves all across social media giving adrenaline rush to anyone who is watching it. Seems to be a blockbuster in line
Animal

MUMBAI: Today marks the much-anticipated release of a film featuring Ranbir Kapoor under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the initial reviews are pouring in, overwhelmingly positive. This cinematic masterpiece centres around the poignant relationship between a father and son, exploring the complex childhood marked by violence. Joining Kapoor in this stellar cast are Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, each portraying crucial roles.

The pre-release buzz was already noticeable with an animalistic trailer that captivated the internet. The trailer had set a high benchmark . Now, as the movie graces theatres, it appears to be well on its way to not only meeting but exceeding those benchmarks.

Let’s take a look at some of the early reviews of the movie: 

What do you think about the movie Animal? Have you watched it yet? Tell us your review in the comment section below.

