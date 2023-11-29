Netizens React! "Why remake again and again" - Netizens react to Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie, remake of Gujarati movie 'Vash', check out the deets inside

Ajay Devgn is coming up with another movie which is tentatively titled ‘Shaitaan’ which will be a remake of the Gujarati horror movie ‘Vash’.
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI :An actor like Ajay Devgn doesn't need an introduction because he has contributed greatly to the Hindi film industry and has been well-liked by viewers since the release of his debut film, "Phool Aur Kaante." The actor has received numerous accolades and made appearances in over 100 films.

Ajay Devgn first gained popularity as an action hero before transitioning into the romantic hero and comedy genres. We can see how everything came together so seamlessly and how the performer, in his capacity as an actor, director, or producer, never failed to dazzle the crowd.

In terms of action movies, Ajay Devgn has starred in Jigar, Vijaypath, Dilwale, Jaan, and Diljale, as well as the Singham franchise.

Additionally, Ajay Devgn has portrayed romantic roles in films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and Ishq.

With the Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal franchise, Ajay Devgn made his comedy debut. Alongside Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn has starred in a number of action films, including the Singham franchise.

In addition to his career as an actor, Ajay Devgn runs a production company called Ajay Devgn FFilms. He has also directed films such as Runway 34, Bholaa, and U Me Aur Hum.

Although the audience has always admired the actor for his creativity and performances, Ajay Devgn's fans are currently anticipating his next film, Singham Again, which stars him alongside other actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and more.

While we wait for Singham again, there’s one more recent announcement about another upcoming movie featuring Ajay Devgn. That’s right! Ajay Devgn is coming up with another movie which is tentatively titled ‘Shaitaan’ which will be a remake of the Gujarati horror movie ‘Vash’.

As per sources, the teaser of the movie will be out in the 3rd week of December while the trailer can be expected in the first week of February, 2024.

Now while this announcement has been made, there are netizens who are reacting to this news and it’s not something that you should miss. So check out the reactions below:

As we can see in the comments by netizens, some are not liking the idea that Ajay Devgn is coming back with a remake while some are hopeful that it will be a good movie.

What do you think about this upcoming project of Ajay Devgn? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

