Netizens support Shilpa Shetty, say, “fans needs to draw a line when they meet a celebrity”

MUMBAI :Shilpa Shetty is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry. She is loved not only for her movies and acting, but also for her fashion and fitness. Fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

Having said that, this latest video of the actress Shilpa Shetty is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen getting touched by a fan and was left a little disturbed by the gesture.

t was the beauty of the actress that she handled the situation very well, but check out the comments which are in the favour of the actress as netizens feel that fans should draw a line when they meet celebrities.

Akash - Shilpa Shetty is very down to earth, she has handled the situation very well. It is the fan who should be drawing a line.

Preeti - No matter how old or how young you are, you should have some decency when meet and greet a celebrity. They cannot be touched abruptly.

Priyanka - Fans should learn to respect the privacy of actors and should not touch them like this. The actress was looking very uncomfortable in the video.

Altamash - I hate when a fan tries to cross their line. You should respect the privacy of the actors and take their permission first for taking selfies.

Well, these were a few comments which are in favour of the actress Shilpa Shetty. They talk about how it is the fans who are wrong a few times and not celebrities.

