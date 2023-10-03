Netizens support Shilpa Shetty, say, “fans needs to draw a line when they meet a celebrity”

In a latest video, we see actress Shilpa Shetty getting touched by an old lady for a selfie and netizens feel that fans should draw a line when they meet their favourite celebrity.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 15:35
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shett

MUMBAI :Shilpa Shetty is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry. She is loved not only for her movies and acting, but also for her fashion and fitness. Fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts. 

Having said that, this latest video of the actress Shilpa Shetty is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen getting touched by a fan and was left a little disturbed by the gesture. 

ALSO READ –  Urvashi Rautela Overtakes Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan by being the most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 62.8 Million Followers

t was the beauty of the actress that she handled the situation very well, but check out the comments which are in the favour of the actress as netizens feel that fans should draw a line when they meet celebrities.

Akash - Shilpa Shetty is very down to earth, she has handled the situation very well. It is the fan who should be drawing a line.

Preeti - No matter how old or how young you are, you should have some decency when meet and greet a celebrity. They cannot be touched abruptly.

Priyanka - Fans should learn to respect the privacy of actors and should not touch them like this. The actress was looking very uncomfortable in the video.

Altamash - I hate when a fan tries to cross their line. You should respect the privacy of the actors and take their permission first for taking selfies.

Well, these were a few comments which are in favour of the actress Shilpa Shetty. They talk about how it is the fans who are wrong a few times and not celebrities.

What are your views on this latest video of the actress Shilpa Shetty and these comments from the side of the netizens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

ALSO READ –  Deepika Padukone leaves for Oscars 2023; while fans love her airport look, some netizens troll her

HILPA SHETTY SHILPA SHETTY TROLL SHILPA SHETTY FANS SHILPA SHETTY MOVIES Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 15:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hot! Check out these super hot shirtless looks of Gurmeet Chaudhary
MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary is an actor and martial artist. He is known for his portrayal of Rama in Ramayan, Maan Singh...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’s Set catches on MAJOR FIRE, all actors are rescued! Watch the shocking Video!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is a very popular show that revolves around the drama of Sai,...
It took 6 months of planning to execute SRK's scene with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to enter the Tiger franchise through an adrenaline pumping action...
OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani” netizens on the new actress Amrin Qureshi
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bad Boy is grabbing the attention of the fans. The movie which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi...
Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins’ mother Maria passes away after prolonged illness
MUMBAI : Australian cricketer Pat Cummins lost his mother today in Sydney after a prolonged illness. Cricket Australia...
Recent Stories
Tiger
It took 6 months of planning to execute SRK's scene with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kiara Advani
OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani” netizens on the new actress Amrin Qureshi
Abhishek Nigam and Sidharth Nigam
Whoa! Abhishek Nigam and Sidharth Nigam meet This star from Pathaan, check out
Urvashi
Urvashi Rautela Overtakes Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan by being the most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 62.8 Million Followers
Thalapathy Vijay
WOW! Jawan: These stars will be doing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone leaves for Oscars 2023; while fans love her airport look, some netizens troll her
Salman Khan
When Salman Khan couldn’t make eye contact with a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’, netizens say “men never forget their love…”