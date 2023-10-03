Netizens supports Shilpa Shetty, says “the fans needs to draw a line when they meet celebrity”

MUMBAI :No doubt actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry, she is loved not only for her movies and acting but also for her fashion and fitness. The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Having said that, this latest video of the actress Shilpa Shetty is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen getting touched by a fan and she was seen a little disturbed by the gesture.

No doubt it was the beauty of the actress that she handled the situation very well, but check out the comments which are in the favour of the actress as netizens feel the fans should draw a line when they meet celebrities.

Akash - Shilpa Shetty is very down to earth, she has handled the situation very well, it is the fan who should be drawing a line.

Preeti - No matter how old or how young you are, you should be having decency in how to meet and greet the celebrity, they cannot be touched abruptly.

Priyanka - The fans should know the right time and learn to respect the privacy of the actors and should not touch them like this, the actress was looking very uncomfortable in the video.

Altamash - This is why I hate when a fan tries to cross their line, you respect the privacy of the actors and they should first take their permission for taking selfies.

Well these were few comments which are in the favour of the actress Shilpa Shetty as they say the fans are wrong a few times and not the celebrity.

