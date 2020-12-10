Netizens trend #10YearsOfRanveerSingh as appreciation for the actor

MUMBAI: It was in the year 2010 on this day when Bollywood got one of its most versatile and energetic actors, Ranveer Singh. Right from his first movie Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor showed his potential and promised to win our hearts. And he did exactly that with the versatile roles he played over time. He has made a special place in the hearts of fans across the globe. How can we forget his immensely loved roles in movies like Gunday, Lootera, Bajiroa Mastani, Padmavat, Ram Leela, Simmba, and Gully Boy?

He is known not only for his acting skills but also for his dressing sense. We always see him in different and unique styles. Moreover, one cannot forget his energetic dance in songs like Malhari, Tattad Tattad, Khalibali, and Mera Wala Dance.

Today, he has completed 10 years in Bollywood, and his fans have shared some amazing posts to shower their love and appreciation on him.

ALSO READ – (Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose as 'black widow' in leotard)

Netizens trended #10YearsOfRanveerSingh on Twitter to appreciate him.

The Dreamer Ranveer

He taught everyone that with Hard work Dreams can be really achieved ,& It's Not Hard if you put your soul and heart into it ,now he is living the Dream.#10YearsOfRanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/5XyGFqcSby — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) December 10, 2020

Also gunday he got hurt by stone in the mud fight scene @RanveeriansFC #10YearsOfRanveerSingh https://t.co/mQDOZZP6vg — Khushi (@Deepveer09) December 10, 2020

He came

He fought

He made a mark

He conquered

10 YEARS OF RANVEER SINGH@RanveerOfficial lots of love#10YearsOfRanveerSingh https://t.co/sesAdac3T9 — Anand Abhirup (@AnandHR_Odia) December 10, 2020

We get to see the love and affection of fans through these posts, and this is all because of Ranveer's hard work and dedication. We look forward to seeing more shades of the actor in the near future.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Sooryavanshi in an extended cameo; 83; Jayeshbhai Jorrdaar, and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

What are your views on this?

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Tahir Raj Bhasin: I'm thrilled to be back on a film set)