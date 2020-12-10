News

Netizens trend #10YearsOfRanveerSingh as appreciation for the actor

Fans all over social media share appreciation posts for the Band Baaja Baaraat actor as he marks 10 years today in Bollywood.

10 Dec 2020 04:14 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: It was in the year 2010 on this day when Bollywood got one of its most versatile and energetic actors, Ranveer Singh. Right from his first movie Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor showed his potential and promised to win our hearts. And he did exactly that with the versatile roles he played over time. He has made a special place in the hearts of fans across the globe. How can we forget his immensely loved roles in movies like Gunday, Lootera, Bajiroa Mastani, Padmavat, Ram Leela, Simmba, and Gully Boy?

He is known not only for his acting skills but also for his dressing sense. We always see him in different and unique styles. Moreover, one cannot forget his energetic dance in songs like Malhari, Tattad Tattad, Khalibali, and Mera Wala Dance.

Today, he has completed 10 years in Bollywood, and his fans have shared some amazing posts to shower their love and appreciation on him.

Netizens trended #10YearsOfRanveerSingh on Twitter to appreciate him.

We get to see the love and affection of fans through these posts, and this is all because of Ranveer's hard work and dedication. We look forward to seeing more shades of the actor in the near future.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Sooryavanshi in an extended cameo; 83; Jayeshbhai Jorrdaar, and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

