Netizens trend '#8 Years Of Kai Po Che' in memory of late actor SSR, as the movie clocks 8 years

Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut movie Kai Po Che clocks 8 years today and the fans all over are remembering the late actor and his debut in Bollywood, by trending "#8 Years Of Kai Po Che"

By FarhanKhan
22 Feb 2021 04:55 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut movie, Kai Po Che was released on this day 8 years back, the movie which gave Bollywood one of its finest gems. The actor was loved in the movie along with Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh, the actor was loved for his effortless acting and the passion he portrayed in the movie with his character for cricket.

Today the movie clocks 8 years, the movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being remembered by the fans today, and they recall the actor, his work and the movie as they trend "#8 Years Of Kai Po Che" on twitter.

Here are a few posts shared by the fans on twitter.

These were the posts shared by the fans on twitter by trending "#8 Years Of Kai Po Che” and remembering the late actor SSR and his one of the most loved works.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left the industry and fans in shock.

