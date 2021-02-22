Netizens trend '#8 Years Of Kai Po Che' in memory of late actor SSR, as the movie clocks 8 years

Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut movie Kai Po Che clocks 8 years today and the fans all over are remembering the late actor and his debut in Bollywood, by trending "#8 Years Of Kai Po Che"
MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut movie, Kai Po Che was released on this day 8 years back, the movie which gave Bollywood one of its finest gems. The actor was loved in the movie along with Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh, the actor was loved for his effortless acting and the passion he portrayed in the movie with his character for cricket.
Today the movie clocks 8 years, the movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being remembered by the fans today, and they recall the actor, his work and the movie as they trend "#8 Years Of Kai Po Che" on twitter.
Here are a few posts shared by the fans on twitter.
Hello My Lovely Warriors,— Subh Biswas (Dada) (@SubhBiswas4U) February 22, 2021
A new Day brings new hope
A new hope mark a new beginning
A new beginning creates new opportunities
A new opportunities make a new Life
Good Afternoon Everyone
Let's Celebrate Ishaan Today
~ S.B.
8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/Uqwbs541t0
I know he was scared, i know he must be looking for someone whom he wanted to save him, but no one did ;(— Jannatul Ferdous (@JannatFerdousee) February 22, 2021
I wish we all SSRians could reach to him & save him from the monsters ;(
- 8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/RofBeH1XrY
From Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara He won millions of heart everytime he appeared on screens— Anwesha|| Proud SSRian || (@Sushi_Anwy) February 22, 2021
Miss you Sushant
8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/rL9xRlWUIY
Life is partly what we make it,— Mou_SUSH (@ConfidenceDutta) February 22, 2021
and partly
what it is made by the friends we choose!!
8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/GAdixLF3es
On 22nd February, 2013,— Girllikeapearl (@Mansi26_Sush21) February 22, 2021
Abhishek Kapoor, through the help of a new comer,
gave us a gem,
Our Ishaan
It's been eight long years, and the love keeps growing.
8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/qZQWuvcTHg
The Last scene of "Kai Po Che",— Mahipal Singh Chauhan (@mahiway_7) February 22, 2021
When Ali hits a marvelous boundary and Ishaan smiles from the heaven.
In the same way SSR will smile when we conquer this great noble cause by getting justice for SSR & Disha.
8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/tdezNiAXWI
Lets Celebrate 8 years of our beloved Sushant's first Movie - Kai Po Che in his loving reminiscence......— Shiny Dam (@ShinyDam) February 22, 2021
8 Years Of Kai Po Che@nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/EHEbuititL
It's only Ish's day...— Shoroni :): (@RememberPhoton_) February 22, 2021
8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/LEyFUPv6n8
Tagline for 22.02.2021 is -— (@sweetnsimple31) February 22, 2021
8 Years Of Kai Po Che
Miss you,Sushant @nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/c7HzgydMCX
These were the posts shared by the fans on twitter by trending "#8 Years Of Kai Po Che” and remembering the late actor SSR and his one of the most loved works.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left the industry and fans in shock.
For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
