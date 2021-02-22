Netizens trend '#8 Years Of Kai Po Che' in memory of late actor SSR, as the movie clocks 8 years

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut movie, Kai Po Che was released on this day 8 years back, the movie which gave Bollywood one of its finest gems. The actor was loved in the movie along with Rajkumar Rao and Amit Sadh, the actor was loved for his effortless acting and the passion he portrayed in the movie with his character for cricket.

Today the movie clocks 8 years, the movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being remembered by the fans today, and they recall the actor, his work and the movie as they trend "#8 Years Of Kai Po Che" on twitter.

ALSO READ – (Have a look at these unseen childhood pictures of Karan Deol)

Here are a few posts shared by the fans on twitter.

Hello My Lovely Warriors,



A new Day brings new hope

A new hope mark a new beginning

A new beginning creates new opportunities

A new opportunities make a new Life



Good Afternoon Everyone

Let's Celebrate Ishaan Today

~ S.B.

8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/Uqwbs541t0 — Subh Biswas (Dada) (@SubhBiswas4U) February 22, 2021

I know he was scared, i know he must be looking for someone whom he wanted to save him, but no one did ;(



I wish we all SSRians could reach to him & save him from the monsters ;(



- 8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/RofBeH1XrY — Jannatul Ferdous (@JannatFerdousee) February 22, 2021

From Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara He won millions of heart everytime he appeared on screens



Miss you Sushant



8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/rL9xRlWUIY — Anwesha|| Proud SSRian || (@Sushi_Anwy) February 22, 2021

Life is partly what we make it,

and partly

what it is made by the friends we choose!!



8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/GAdixLF3es — Mou_SUSH (@ConfidenceDutta) February 22, 2021

On 22nd February, 2013,

Abhishek Kapoor, through the help of a new comer,

gave us a gem,

Our Ishaan



It's been eight long years, and the love keeps growing.







8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/qZQWuvcTHg — Girllikeapearl (@Mansi26_Sush21) February 22, 2021

The Last scene of "Kai Po Che",

When Ali hits a marvelous boundary and Ishaan smiles from the heaven.

In the same way SSR will smile when we conquer this great noble cause by getting justice for SSR & Disha.

8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/tdezNiAXWI — Mahipal Singh Chauhan (@mahiway_7) February 22, 2021

Lets Celebrate 8 years of our beloved Sushant's first Movie - Kai Po Che in his loving reminiscence......



8 Years Of Kai Po Che@nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/EHEbuititL — Shiny Dam (@ShinyDam) February 22, 2021

It's only Ish's day...



8 Years Of Kai Po Che pic.twitter.com/LEyFUPv6n8 — Shoroni :): (@RememberPhoton_) February 22, 2021

Tagline for 22.02.2021 is -



8 Years Of Kai Po Che



Miss you,Sushant @nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/c7HzgydMCX — (@sweetnsimple31) February 22, 2021

These were the posts shared by the fans on twitter by trending "#8 Years Of Kai Po Che” and remembering the late actor SSR and his one of the most loved works.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left the industry and fans in shock.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ASO READ – (Here are the times when Suhana Khan impressed us posing with her besties)