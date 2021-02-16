Netizens trends 'Justice For SSR Sisters’ as Bombay HC Grants No Relief To Priyanka Singh

MUMBAI: Ever since the Bollywood has lost one of its finest Gem Sushant Singh Rajput, the fans too are very restless and as we know in September last year, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and Dr. Tarun Kumar of Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. In the complaint, Rhea had reportedly alleged that they were getting psychiatric drugs for the actor without consultation and by using a forged prescription. Sushant’s sisters had filed a petition seeking that the FIR filed against them by Bandra Police on the basis of Rhea’s complaint be quashed. On Monday, the Bombay High Court quashed the complaint against Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh, but the FIR against Priyanka Singh, another sister of the late actor, was not quashed.

ANI tweeted regarding the same, and reported, “Bombay High quashes the FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh; FIR against his other sister Priyanka not quashed." As the news surfaced on the Internet, ‘Justice for SSR Sisters’ started trending on Twitter in India. Sushant’s fans sought justice for both of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, and they took to their social media to express the same.

One social media user wrote, “The sisters don't need any additional stress. They are already fighting for their brother. Justice For SSR Sisters,” while another user wrote, “Only good thing is FIR against one sister Mitu di has been quashed. Justice For SSR Sisters.”

The sisters don't need any additional stress. They are already fighting for their brother.



Justice For SSR Sisters — Sanaya (@SharmaS1610) February 15, 2021

God's Law is above Every Law

God is the Judge, Lawgiver, and King



He created the Law. He implements the Law....And ultimately, he will judge everyone according to the Law..



Justice For SSR Sisters#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/yPHzaZFJ3L — [email protected]! S!ngh(@_its_Sakshi) February 15, 2021

I'm Lil happy, Lil sad

Happy for meetu & sad for priyanka

Pr koi na,

Let's demand Justice For SSR Sisters — monika vidyarthi (@VidyarthiMonika) February 15, 2021

Only good thing is FIR against one sister Mitu di has been quashed.

Justice For SSR Sisters — Nandini (@nandini051) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media and penned an emotional note while remembering her late brother. Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, “Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back... it has been 8 months...haven’t seen you or heard from you.... Please, come back!!

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

