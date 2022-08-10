Netizens troll Disha Patani on her latest picture; say, “she is not hot she is shameless”

MUMBAI :Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, and over the time not only with amazing acting contribution and her looks the actress has created a strong mark. She is also known for her sizzling dance numbers.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the latest pictures and posts of the actress and having said that this picture of actress Disha Patani is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen raising the temperature.

The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that this is not fashion or called looking hot but this is called shamelessness.

Whereas many people are saying that now that she is not getting offers from the Bollywood industry she has become the brand ambassador.

What are your views on these comments for the actress Disha Patani and how will you rate her in terms of hotness?

