Netizens troll Swara Bhaskar with #Mathematicianswara

MUMBAI: Swara Bhaskar is known for taking up the challenging roles in Bollywood and for her versatility.

Her performances in Veerey Di Wedding, Tanu Weds Manu, Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai, and others have made audiences fall in love with her.

She is also known for being vocal and having a viewpoint about most matters, especially if they are related to politics.

Recently, the actress was seen attending the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and actor Zeeshan Ayyub, where she spoke about NRC, NPR, and CAA.

Anchor Rubika Liyaquat asked Bhaskar for her comment on being an activist since the age of 15 and also questioned her about what she felt about NPR when it was first collected in the year 2010.

To this, Sawara denied ever mentioning that she was involved in activism since the age of 15 and later on went onto say, 'I was 15 in 2010'.

This sentence took the internet by storm and all the netizens lashed out on her on Twitter saying that actress did not know her math. This was unsurprisingly followed by a meme fest.

According to recent Wikipedia reports, Swara was born in 1988 and is currently 31 years old.

