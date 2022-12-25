Never thought of getting selected for 'Govinda Naam Mera', says Viraj Ghelani

MUMBAI: Actor, comedian, and social media influencer Viraj Ghelani revealed that he never thought of getting selected for a film under the Dharma banner.

Viraj was signed for the film 'Govinda Naam Mera', written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. The movie features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

While talking about getting an opportunity to be part of the movie, he said: "When I got a call for auditions for the film and I got to know it is a Dharma film, I did not even bother to say no and just hung up. And finally one day I decided to give it a shot and I gave the audition."

Initially, he was so confident about not getting selected for the film that thought of not putting any effort into giving auditions or becoming part of any selection process.

He added: "I was confident that I would not get the role so I did not feel like doing so much hard work. But still, I ended up giving an audition and then I got a call from Shashank sir's team that he wants to see me. I still remember the time when I was in the Dharma office to meet Shashank sir, he came and said that he really liked my audition and we proceeded with the readings."

He recalled how the director asked him if he would like to be part of the film.

"The best part was Shashank sir again met me and asked about the reading and then put forth 'the question' if I would be interested in signing the film. I was in sheer shock; I was like I came all the way from Borivali to Andheri to sit in the Dharma office. How I would say no to this opportunity. And that is how I was signed up for the film. It was a very surreal experience for me."

The entire cast of 'Govinda Naam Mera' including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Renuka Sahane, Viraj Ghelani, and director Shashank Khaitan are appearing on the comedy-based reality show to promote their film.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS