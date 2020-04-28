News

New-age B'wood singer Rahul Pandey on recording for German film

MUMBAI: Singer Rahul Pandey will soon release his song, "Sapney", in India. The track has originally been composed by him for the German film, "Checker Tobi und das Geheimnis unseres Planete".

On recording for a German movie, Rahul said: "In 2018, I got a call from my friend Amit, the owner of Backpack films. We knew each other from a project we had worked on earlier. Amit recommended my name to the German director Martin Tischner, who was then working on the German film named 'Checker Tobi Und Das Geheimnis Unseres Planeten'. The film was being shot across the globe and there was an Indian sequence being shot in Mumbai as well. The Director wanted me to compose and sing a Hindi Bollywood kind of song for that sequence. I met him here in India," Rahul recalled.

He added that he was "given complete creative freedom while composing the song".

"Martin was clear about what he wanted, which made it easy for me to crack the song at one go. I even got to meet the entire crew later when they came down to shoot the song. The movie released in Europe last year and was received very well. It has also been screened at a lot of film festivals, and the song is finally releasing in India this year. I am glad to have worked on this project and am really looking forward to the song's release," Rahul said.

Rahul Pandey has sung in Bollywood for films like "Happy Ending", "Munna Michael" and "Hero".

