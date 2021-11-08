NEW BEGINNINGS! Kangana Ranaut’s maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur goes on floors today

MUMBAI: After winning the audience and critics in front of the camera for so many years, Kangana Ranaut started her journey behind the camera as her maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru, went on floors today. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and today, Kangana took to her Instagram to announce the female lead of the film as well.

Starting with the character posters, Kangana introduced Nawazuddin saying, “हम जब मिलते हैं, तो दिल से मिलते हैं , वरना ख़्वाबों में भी मुश्किल से मिलते हैं Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru.” Soon after, she introduced the leading actress of the film, a renowned face on Indian television and social media influencer, Avneet Kaur. Along with her character poster, the proud producer wrote, “चलो तो चाँद तक , नहीं तो शाम तक Meet Tasleem Khan urf tiku.” Avneet has been a part of a few films like Mardaani and Qarib Qarib Single before, but this film marks her leading role debut in Bollywood.

The beginning of Tiku Weds Sheru coincides with Kangana receiving her Padma shri award and the actress turned producer can’t be happier. “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me … Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru… Here’s a piece of my heart Hope you all like. Filming begins … See you soon in theatres first.”

Tiku Weds Sheru will release direct-to-OTT as an Amazon Prime Video original and is produced under Kangana’s banner Manikarnika Films. It is directed by Sai Kabir.

