New couple in B – town as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is dating Bollywood’s sizzling actress Nora Fatehi?

Even before they become big stars or have big projects, their private lives become fodder for the media. This is what has happened with Bollywood star Shaghrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. 
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 11:58
movie_image: 
Is Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi an item? Their latest pictures seem to hint at it, have a look

MUMBAI :Celebs are almost always hounded by paps and fans wherever they go. And star kids are not spared either. Even before they become big stars or have big projects, their private lives become fodder for the media. This is what has happened with Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The handsome Aryan, who is usually quite secretive about his personal life, was spotted in a picture with a fan. But then fans noticed something else immediately. The same fan was seen posing with Nora Fatehi as well. So they have put two plus two and are speculating that Aryan and Norah might be dating. Check out the pictures here;

This has brought a lot of excitement among Aryan’s fans. Many have commented on the pictures too.

Looks like Aryan and Nora are enjoying a holiday in Dubai, but there is no confirmation on the news and at present it is just a speculation. Aryan was earlier rumored to be dating Liger actress Ananya Panday. Fans have commented on the pics saying, “So if you can have ARK and Ananya. Why not Nora and Aryan?”

Another fan commented, “Good Taste”

One user commented, “Ananya Ka Kya Hoga?”

Some fans defended Aryan and Nora saying that just being clicked with the same fan isn’t an indication of dating. The fan wrote, “Bro, getting pictures clicked together doesn’t mean they are a thing. Grow up! And if you love making these theories then why are you so exclusive? Try to be inclusive and put a post when you spot two girls together.”

These are just speculations as of now and there has been no confirmed news on the two.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi

 

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 11:58

