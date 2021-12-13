Movie News

Janhvi, Sara, and Ibrahim
Rehashes: OMG! Janhvi, Sara, and Ibrahim attend...

MUMBAI: The audience surely knows when it is AP Dhillon’s concert they will surely have a gala time dancing on the hit tracks. On...

13 Dec 2021 02:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Alia Bhatt
Interesting! Alia Bhatt claimed her presence was...

MUMBAI: Director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ marks Alia's Telugu cinema debut in the Telugu Film industry. The actress has learned...

13 Dec 2021 02:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Harnaz Kaur Sandhu
OMG! Miss Universe Harnaz Kaur Sandhu has already...

MUMBAI: After 21 Years the title of Miss Universe comes home to India, the Beauty who made it possible is Haranz Kaur Sandhu....

13 Dec 2021 01:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rakhi
Throwback! Did you know Rakhi Sawant once...

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora who rose to fame with her blockbuster ‘Chaiyaan Chaiyaan’ dance from the movie ‘Dil Se’, has faced a lot of...

13 Dec 2021 01:47 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Sanya Malhotra
Wow! Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh joins...

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is no doubt the current topic in Bollywood; the actor who recently got married to Katrina Kaif has been the...

13 Dec 2021 01:40 PM | FarhanKhan
Vivek
Wow! Meet Vivek Oberoi's unknown wife...

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor Vivek Oberoi and winning the hearts...

13 Dec 2021 01:27 PM | FarhanKhan
Alia-ranveer-kareena-omg
OMG! Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh recreate K3G’s...

MUMBAI : On the occasion of 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kareena Kapoor has shared a video on her social media platform...

13 Dec 2021 01:15 PM | Marial Jose
vickat-isha-trend
Trend Alert! Kat-Vicky’s wedding pictures,...

MUMBAI : In this write-up, we bring to you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

...

13 Dec 2021 12:33 PM | Marial Jose
Must read! Check out Katrina Kaif's luxurious lifestyle vs Vicky Kaushal's lifestyle
Must read! Check out Katrina Kaif's...

MUMBAI: The marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif no doubt has been the talk of the town ever since the news was all over on...

13 Dec 2021 12:20 PM | FarhanKhan
Raveena Tandon, Ranveer Singh
Throwback! Did you know Raveena Tandon threw...

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has been one of the iconic pillars in the industry who has given some remarkable...

13 Dec 2021 11:04 AM | TellychakkarTeam
viccat-awsome
Awesome! Times when Bollywood celebs opted for...

MUMBAI: Be it Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli, or Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas, celebs chose lavish...

13 Dec 2021 07:15 AM | Tellychakkar Team
Pooja Hegde1
Pooja Hegde: 'Soch liya' introduces...

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Hegde, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming pan-India film 'Radhe Shyam', says the song 'Soch...

12 Dec 2021 07:45 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha: I always try new approach to...

MUMBAI :  'Chhorii' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says that she always approaches her characters with a blank slate.

Recently...

12 Dec 2021 06:30 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Suniel Shetty wants son Ahan in 'Gopi Kishan' remake
Suniel Shetty wants son Ahan in 'Gopi Kishan...

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty is a proud father as Ahan is getting raving reviews for his work in 'Tadap'. The Bollywood star says he...

12 Dec 2021 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon: Better roles are being written...

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon, who is gearing up for her series 'Aranyak' to drop on Netflix, has talked about how the industry...

12 Dec 2021 05:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Parineeti
Parineeti on her 10 years in Bollywood: Not going...

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra made her debut 10 years ago with the film 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'. She followed it up with brilliant...

12 Dec 2021 05:30 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Himansh Kohli
Himansh Kohli is all excited to resume shoot for...

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli has finally started shooting for his next film 'Boondi Raita' in Dehradun and the young actor is...

12 Dec 2021 04:30 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Jimmy Sheirgill: Whether it's a cameo or lead, being sincere is my only constant
Jimmy Sheirgill: Whether it's a cameo or...

MUMBAI: Making his debut in 1996 with a small yet substantial part in Gulzar's directorial 'Maachis', Jimmy Sheirgill is...

12 Dec 2021 04:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Himansh Kohli
Actor Himansh Kohli shares his excitement on...

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli has finally started shooting for his next Boondi Raita, in Dehradun and the young actor is extremely...

12 Dec 2021 04:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
City of Joy: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury says Kolkata fits the bill perfectly for 'Lost'
City of Joy: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury says Kolkata...

MUMBAI: The universe of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's stories is immersive and plays a pivotal role in the narrative and the director...

12 Dec 2021 04:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam

