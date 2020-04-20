New project, new avatar! Jacqueline Fernandez knows exactly how to serve the best looks and the fans are totally loving it!

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is an actress who always experiments with new things. Her upcoming, Mrs Serial Killer is all set to premiere on 1st May on OTT platform and will certainly see Jacqueline acing a very distinctive and enthralling role. However, this is not the first time the audience has witnessed Jacqueline's versatility as the audience can also witness it through the release of her recent chart-buster songs Genda Phool and Mere Angne Mein.

The fans loving the looks and song said, "Mind blowing song”, “How can you be so beautiful in every look”, “Queen this is awsome”, “Amazing ".

In her song, "Mere Angne Mein", we witnessed the traditional avatar of a beautiful warrior princess and fans totally were in awe. The audience just cannot wait to see what Jacqueline has got in store for them with her new OTT venture called Mrs. Serial Killer where she will be donning a dark and enchanting character in the film.

For Genda Phool the fans were enchanted and added, "You're looking damn beautiful like always”, “Wow " and there’s so dearth of all that love and appreciation!

Just in a span of one month, Jacqueline, taking no breaks delivered another hit song titled "Genda Phool" where we saw a brand new Bengali avatar and the fans went all gaga for it. For this song, the actress even learnt the lyrics for the song and sang beautifully

Soon after the song which was a super hit, the announcement of her OTT debut film titled "Mrs. Serial Killer" had gotten everyone excited. The actress is bringing something new and fresh to the audience every time. It is certainly fascinating for the audience to see the actress adapt different avatars in her songs and her movies.