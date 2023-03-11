New Promo! Check out this exciting new promo of Tiger 3 that will surely raise the level of expectation from the movie

MUMBAI: The audience and especially fans of Salman Khan are going to have a great time this year as they will soon get the treat to watch Tiger 3 in theatres soon enough. The Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is one of the biggest releases of the Year, including Pathaan.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is an YRF movie from the spy universe. This fifth movie from the spy Universe is an upcoming action thriller, which has been the talk of the town for quite some time.

Before any announcement happened for the trailer and the music, people got glimpses of the movie from its Behind-the-scenes videos which were all over the internet. The fans got really excited seeing the videos as they have high expectations from the movie.

There came some surprising connections between the movies which made things even more exciting for the audience. The time came when things started to take shape with teaser, trailer and first song got released. With every announcement that happened, the level of excitement only got doubled.

While everyone was cheering for Salman Khan, a surprise package for the audience was Emraan Hashmi’s character and his look. The actor never fails to impress the audience and it seems that even this time, doing a completely different role in career, the actor is ready to treat us all with his fabulous performance.

As you have enjoyed the trailer of the movie, we are here with a promo that has just been released and it is sure to raise your level of expectations from the movie. So check it out:

As we can see in the promo, this time, the movie is really going to be a treat for the audience.

