Newlywed Taapsee Pannu reveals her post-wedding plan in her first-ever interview after marriage; Says 'I want to enjoy life beyond work'

MUMBAI: After dating for a few years, badminton player Mathias Boe and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently got married. After a video and photo from their wedding ceremony went viral online, weeks of speculation were put to rest. Their wedding is said to have happened in Udaipur in March.

“At this point, I feel my professional choices are largely driven by the value of my time. I want to be sure that taking up a certain project is worth my time because I want to enjoy life beyond work. The second factor is relevance. I would love to cherish my filmography years from now on. So, I don’t want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time,” Taapsee said in a chat with the popular news portal, in her first interview after her marriage.

She said that in our pursuit of success, we often overlook the fact that there's no ultimate peak. The actress added that she has come to prioritize finding joy beyond her career. Achieving massive success is no longer her goal, she aims to embrace daily happiness.

Taapsee Pannu is well-known for her roles in Baby, Pink, Manmarizyaan, and Naam Shabana, among other movies, reportedly got married in Udaipur last week. The festivities started on Wednesday, according to sources in the media. Just close friends and family members were present at the intimate ceremony.

Anurag Kashyap, Himanshu Sharma, Kanika Dhillon, and Pavail Gulati, four of Taapsee's close friends in the industry were reportedly present as well. Videos from the couple's wedding and pre-wedding celebrations are becoming popular on social media, even though neither they nor their representatives have provided any formal confirmation.

