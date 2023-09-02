Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani complement each other in red outfits as they leave Delhi airport hand-in-hand

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 16:01
MUMBAI :Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently seen leaving Delhi airport hand-in-hand as they headed to Sid’s home for the wedding reception. In a new video that is going viral online, Sid and Kiara were twinning together in red outfits. They even stood and posed for the paparazzi.

Kiara Advani was wearing a red ethnic outfit with golden heels. She had minimal makeup on and even applied sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead. Sidharth matched her style in a red kurta, white pyjama, and shoes. He even covered himself with a shawl around his neck.

Right when they were going to leave the airport, Kiara withdrew her hand from Sidharth for a moment. However, he quickly glanced at her and gave his hand to her which she held again. They later laughed while holding hands and posing for the camera.

Earlier that day, Sidharth and Kiara arrived at the Jaisalmer airport together and made their first public appearance since their wedding on 7th February. The newly married couple greeted fans and paps alike as they entered the airport, with Sidharth’s arm around Kiara. They even posed for the paparazzi briefly outside the airport.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 16:01

