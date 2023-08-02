Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to jet off to Delhi for reported reception with family and friends

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally tied the knot yesterday at Suryagarh Palace, and they are going to make their first appearance in public as they are reportedly going to jet off to Delhi today.
MUMBAI: Finally! Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got hitched yesterday, and it was really beautiful. We got to see photos of their wedding that were leaked on the internet and went viral, and the couple looked gorgeous together. The entire Suryagarh Palace was lit up for their wedding, and it was a sight to behold. Fans cannot get enough of this duo and are waiting to see them together soon.

Now according to reports, Sid and Kiara will be leaving for Delhi today in a private jet from Jaisalmer. They will be going there to visit his many relatives and friends, as Delhi was where the actor grew up. They will hold a reception for the close family and friends on 9th February, and they might also be having some rituals as the new bride takes her first steps into his home.

They are also expected to make their first public appearance and pose for the cameras as they leave Jaisalmer.

After this, reports say that the couple will hold a reception in Mumbai on 12th February for their friends and colleagues from the industry. Many well-known Bollywood celebs can be expected to make an appearance at the reception like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and many more. Only Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla from Bollywood were in attendance in Jaisalmer. Other than the few pictures of the couple getting married, many other pictures of the inside proceedings have not been released online as of yet but we are eagerly waiting for the same.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

