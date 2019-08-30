Nexus Malls ups the Happyness quotient across its portfolio with Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai, August 30: Nexus Malls, in yet another first-of-its-kind initiative has announced Ayushmann Khurrana as its ‘Happyness Ambassador’ for its portfolio.

Celebrating three years of successfully operating in India, this announcement by Nexus Malls makes them the first Indian Retail Real Estate Company to have a Bollywood celebrity on board as their ambassador. Over the last three years, Nexus Malls, Blackstone India’s retail arm has already successfully redefined how people shopped across its portfolio of nine malls.

Speaking about the announcement, Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Nexus Malls said, “At Nexus Malls, we believe happiness is at the centre of everything that we do. When we started looking out for someone who would be a human representation of our values, Ayushmann Khurrana was one name that stood out. His quirky, charming and boy-next-door happy image, teamed with his great fashion sense makes him a perfect fit for us and helps us connect with the youth, which is a huge audience for us across our malls. With Ayushmann onboard, there are several things which we have in the pipeline that can take the Nexus experience to a whole new level.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nexus Malls have a lot of things in common. Both of them have been at the forefront of delivering an experience to their audiences which last with them. On screen, Ayushmann has tried several new roles and has managed to leave the audiences in awe with his new films. Similarly, Nexus Malls have been at the forefront of ideation and innovation with Dinosaurs, Dragons and Minions making appearances across their malls as a part of their Summer of Happyness campaign. Earlier, Nexus Malls also hosted Augmented Reality across their malls sending their social media pages in to a frenzy.

“I am delighted to be a part of this journey which has never been embarked upon in India. Malls have become such an integral part of our lives, much beyond just shopping. For a lot of families, malls are their one stop destination for fashion, fun and food requirements over weekends. Being a part of Nexus Malls, I look forward to co-curating happy memories and experiences for the 70 million people which walk in to our malls annually.” said Ayushmann Khurrana.