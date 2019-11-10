NFDC Film Bazaar 2019 unveils films in Work-In-Progress Lab

The 13th edition of Film Bazaar, organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), has announced the five selected projects for its Work-In-Progress Lab 2019.

The selected projects include "Laila Aur Satt Geet (The Shepherdess And The Seven Songs)" directed by Pushpendra Singh (Gojri), "Pedro" directed by Natesh Hegde (Kannada), "Shankar's Fairies" directed by Irfana Majumdar (Hindi), "Swizerland" directed by Ajitpal Singh (Hindi) and "Uljhan (The Knot)" directed by Ashish Pant (Hindi).

The Work-in-Progress Lab is open only for fiction features aiming for a theatrical release. A maximum of five films are selected for this Lab.

The directors and editors of selected films screen rough cuts to the panel of mentors and receive feedback. The international editor assigned to the film guides the director and editor of the selected film through two sessions of the editing lab, which takes place at Film Bazaar itself.

The international mentors include a film festival director, producer and film editors. They provide feedback on the edit with the aim of helping the filmmaker achieve an accomplished final cut of the film.

Since its inception in 2008, the Work-in-Progress Lab has moulded films, which have gone on to premiere at various international film festivals. Some of the past projects of this Lab include "Soni" (2017), "Moothon" (2017), "Bombay Rose" (2016), "Lipstick Under My Burkha" (2015), "Thithi" (2014), "Miss Lovely" (2011) and "Ship of Theseus" (2011).

NFDC Film Bazaar will take place from November 20 to 24 in Goa.

Film Bazaar focuses on discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian films and talent in filmmaking, production and distribution. The Bazaar also facilitates the sales of world cinema in the South Asian region.

IANS