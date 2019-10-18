News

Nick Jonas dances with Priyanka Chopra on Ayushmann's Radhe Radhe

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the super adorable couples. The hot and stylish couple never fails to give us couple goals. Their sizzling chemistry always captivates us and how.

By now, fans know that Priyanka’s hubby Nick is in love with Bollywood songs. The American pop singer has made it his little tradition of treating his fans with a video of himself grooving to Bollywood chartbusters before his concerts. A new video of the same is making rounds on the Internet. This time, his actress wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined him for a little performance backstage as they danced their hearts out on Ayushmann Khurrana's song Radhe Radhe from the film Dream Girl. The couple was also joined by Anusha Dandekar, who also attended their recent concert at San Diego.

Take a look below:

past seven days