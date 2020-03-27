Nick Jonas follows Priyanka’s footsteps, and we are loving it

MUMBAI: Bollywood couples DeepVeer, Virushka, and others are setting couple goals by sharing with their followers the activities they are engaging in at home. Likewise, there is another couple whom we follow and love: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

With the novel Coronavirus outbreak, people are practising social distancing and staying at home. But that does not mean workouts and a healthy lifestyle should take a back seat. Celebrities are making sure that they include an intensive workout session in their daily routines.

From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet, a lot of celebrities have shared their workout routines with their fans. Now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also aboard the working out at home train.

Nick recently shared Instagram stories of him working out with Priyanka in their home. In the story, the two can be seen doing sets of lunges while holding dumbbells in their hands.

Have a look.

In this video, we see the couple giving fitness goals to fans and motivating them to be at home and stay healthy and fit.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. She will be next seen in The White Tiger. Her upcoming Hollywood projects include We Can Be Heroes and Matrix 4.