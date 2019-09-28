Nick Jonas grooves to ‘First Class’ song; gives Varun Dhawan a tough ‘fight’!

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has had a huge influence on her hubby Nick Jonas and the singer does not miss a chance to prove it. As the Jonas Brothers band is on their Happiness Begins Tour, the boys are setting the stage on fire with their songs. By far, almost all the Happiness Begins Tours have been huge hits and the boys are often snapped celebrating their sold shows. As Nick Jonas has proved his love for Bollywood after marrying PeeCee, in a recent video shared on his social media and posted on the Happiness Begins Tour handle, Nick Jonas is snapped grooving to the beats of a Bollywood number.

Varun Dhawan’s film Kalank was although a huge flop at the Box-Office, but the songs in the film won the hearts of its audiences. With many popular songs in the film, Varun Dhawan’s song First Class lightens up the mood in the house. As the Jonas Brothers band are busy touring and performing at concerts, a recent sneak-peak from the backstage at the Houston, Texas concert is LIT. In a video shared on the Happiness Begins Tour Instagram handle, the singer was snapped in the backstage of the concert grooving to the Bollywood number First Class. The singer looked excited and overjoyed as he danced to the Varun Dhawan song First Class. Along with the singer in the video, a co-member of the band and brother Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were also spotted with a drumstick in his hand.

Watch video here

The video was rom Nick’s one concert, where he was having fun grooving to this song.

Earlier, Jonas was snapped dancing to another Bollywood song during his lavish Birthday Bash. Post that, Nick also shared a picture of him posing with a bottle of his tequila brand and revealing how the band celebrates after a sold-out show.

Well, with Piggy Chops being his desi wife, Nick Jonas’ love for Bollywood songs is quite evident.

(Source: SpotboyE)