News

Nick Jonas: I am close to my brothers

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Nov 2019 01:00 PM

Singer-actor Nick Jonas says he has an affinity for stories with a focus on brotherhood because of his strong bond with his brothers.

"I have an affinity for stories with a focus on brotherhood and camaraderie," said Jonas, who has three brothers and has a pop rock band Jonas Brothers with two of his brothers, Joe and Kevin.

"Maybe that's because I am close to my brothers and understand the dynamic in that relationship. I wanted to do justice to Bruno because he was a real American hero," added the actor, who will be seen as Bruno Gaido in upcoming war film "Midway".

Written by West Tooke, "Midway" is about the US soldiers and pilots who changed the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. The film also stars Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein and Aaron Eckhart. PVR Pictures will release the film in India on November 8.

"'Midway' comes to life in a way you've never seen before because there's someone really brilliant steering the ship: our director, Roland (Roland Emmerich). I'm excited as a fan to watch it and be blown away in my seat at the theatre," said the husband of global icon Priyanka Chopra.

IANS

Tags > Nick Jonas, close, My brothers, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
09 Nov 2019 04:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai actress, Megha Ray is all praises about co-stars Rohit Suchanti and Shoaib Aly
Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai actress, Megha Ray is all... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Nov 2019 04:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Parth’s message for fans, Niti’s birthday plans, and more
Parth’s message for fans, Niti’s birthday plans,... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

past seven days