Nick Jonas is planning something big for his wedding anniversary with Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the super adorable couples. The hot and stylish couple never fails to give us couple goals. Their sizzling chemistry always captivates us and how.

The two, who tied the knot in Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur and opted for Christian wedding followed by a Hindu wedding, are inching close to celebrating their first wedding anniversary on 1 December 2019, and it seems something big is being planned!

Well, Priyanka who is back in the US after the promotions of The Sky Is Pink in India was asked about her anniversary plans as reported in Times of India. To which, the actress was quoted replying though she doesn’t have any plans as such, Nick definitely has one. When the actress asked Nick about the plans and he refrained from letting out any deets. She further added her husband has been great at planning things.