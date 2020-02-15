Nick Jonas proves that he is Bollywood’s perfect daamad; dances to ‘Ankh Marey’ with Priyanka Chopra On Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Time and again, we have seen the fun side of Bollywood/India’s most famous pardesi ‘damaad’, Nick Jonas.

The singer and actor seems to be getting influenced by Bollywood quite a lot, and why not. Priyanka Chopra, with whom he has been married to for over a year, is one of the most sought after actresses in the Hindi film industry!

He has been seen singing and dancing to Bollywood songs often and last night, to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Piggy Chops, he did it once again.

In a post that he shared, we can see him dancing to Simmba’s ‘Aankh Maarey’. While he is dancing his heart out, we can see Priyanka too by his side, nailing the hook step and he even tries to copy her!

They seem to be having a blast as they celebrate Valentine’s Day in Italy.

Priyanka had earlier talked about the Punjabi boy who resides inside Nick Jonas. She says that , he is complete Punjabi boy listens to hindi music, He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel.

He calls it his 'hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.

(SOURCE – DESIMARTINI)