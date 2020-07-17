Nikhil Dwivedi to produce a film on ‘90s star Mamta Kulkarni

MUMBAI: One of the most fascinating actresses of the 90s was Mamta Kulkarni who ruled the industry with her sensuous avatars and dared to be known as the sex siren of the industry for a long time based on the movie roles she did throughout the era. On further inspection, it can be observed that her own life is nothing short of a Bollywood script and her personal life had often grabbed headlines. Now, the news that has surfaced on the Internet states that Dabangg 3 producer Nikhil Dwivedi is planning a movie loosely based on her life.

A source told Pinkvilla that the rights of Bilal Siddiqui’s book A Stardust Affair has been bought by Nikhil Dwivedi and the book is loosely based on the Mamta Kulkarni’s life. “Her life and journey is something that almost everyone is aware of, right from being a Bollywood star to becoming a 'godmother’ to allegedly being Dawood Ibrahim’s girlfriend, Mamta Kulkarni has always been in the headlines. The book will serve as the base for Nikhil’s next production and the producer will release an official announcement once all the formalities are complete,” said the source.

Mamta has always been a part of controversies and was known for her unapologetic remarks and behaviour. She was in the news a few years back as well when her name was involved in an alleged drug racket.

Mamta Kulkarni has been a part of films such as Karan Arjun, Naseeb, Baazi among others.

