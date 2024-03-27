Nikki Tamboli is here to make your heart pound with her DRIPPING HOT saree look

The actress has been ruling the social media with her extremely hot looks and sensational photo shoots as the fans are discovering her new avatar and her dedication towards her body. This time, the actress has dropped a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot which are going viral and leaving her fans excited to another level.
MUMBAI : Nikki Tamboli is a popular actress in the entertainment industry. She started her career as a model doing various commercial shoots.  She has worked in many Tamil and Telugu movies. Most importantly, she rose to fame with the Tamil film Kanchana 3 which became one of the highest grossing Tamil films of the year. Moreover, she made her acting debut in the Telugu horror comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. Apart from movies, she also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the second runner-up. Later on, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Her personality is very alluring and she is a perfect combination of boldness and sexiness. Fans love all her different looks as she looks extremely gorgeous and sexy. No matter what she wears, she knows how to carry it effortlessly and seems like that’s just her fashion mantra. The actress has been winning hearts of her fans over the years and lately the actress has become a fan-favourite due to her irresistibly hot looks.

The actress has been ruling social media with her extremely hot looks and sensational photo shoots as the fans are discovering her new avatar and her dedication towards her body. When it comes to her Instagram profile, she enjoys a massive following of 5.1 million. This time, the actress has dropped a series of pictures from her latest photo shoot which are all going viral and leaving her fans excited to another level. Take a look at the picture below:

 

 

As we can see in the pictures, Nikki Tamboli can make your heart pound even in a sexy saree.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

 

 

