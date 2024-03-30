Nikki Tamboli in new hot avatar is sure to leave you awestruck

MUMBAI : Over the time, Nikki Tamboli has turned out to be one of the hottest Indian actresses and nobody can deny that. She has been a popular actress in the entertainment industry and then became even more famous with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 where she emerged as the second runner-up. Later on, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Also read - MUST READ! Nikki Tamboli talks about how post-Bigg Boss 14 her life has changed, her most challenging show and upcoming projects

She started her career as a model doing various commercial shoots and has been a part of many Tamil and Telugu movies. Most importantly, she rose to fame with the Tamil film Kanchana 3 which became one of the highest grossing Tamil films of the year. Moreover, she made her acting debut in the Telugu horror comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu.

With a personality so alluring, the actress is a perfect combination of boldness meets sexiness. Be it whichever avatar of hers, the fans of the actress love all her different looks as she looks extremely gorgeous and sexy. No matter what she wears, she knows how to carry it effortlessly and seems like that’s just her fashion mantra. The actress has been winning hearts of her fans over the years and lately the actress has become a fan-favourite due to her irresistibly hot looks.

When it comes to her Instagram profile, she enjoys a massive following of 5.1 million. Every time she drops pictures from her photo shoots, they go viral in no time and something similar has happened once again this time. Take a look at the picture below:

As we can see in the pictures, Nikki Tamboli can make your heart pound even in any look, no matter what she wears. Even in the pictures above, we can see how she can grab anyone’s attention with her smouldering hot looks in nothing a white overcoat.

Also read - Revealed! Nikki Tamboli finally breaks her silence on refusing to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.



















