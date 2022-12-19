Nirav Soni says, “I want to work with Vikrant Massey and Mrunal Thakur” – Exclusive

MUMBAI : Nirav Soni is a famous face on television. He has been a part of shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and more. Nirav is also a writer, and he is gearing up for his first film as a writer titled Tedhi Medhi Kahani.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nirav and spoke to him about actors he wants to work with, upcoming projects and more…

As a writer do you have any actors in mind you want to work with and wish that they star in the project that is written by you?

There are so many actors! I did a show called Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in which Vikrant Massey and I were together a part of the show as actors. So, I would love to work with Vikrant. With Mrunal Thakur also I did a show called Khamoshiyaan, so I also want to work with her. I am Jay Soni’s brother, and there’s something I have written for him. It is one of my dreams that by next year the film gets a release.

You have been an actor, writer, and an anchor. So, what do you enjoy the most?

One thing that I enjoy the most is acting. It is a totally different feeling to face the camera. But, I get the same amount of satisfaction in writing. So, basically for me out of the things that I have tried and done, acting will always be my first love.

Tell us something about your upcoming project after Tedhi Medhi Kahani…

It is going to be something very massive in the space of commercial comedy films. There is a dearth of comedy films in Bollywood right now, and my film is going to break that. It’s an out-and-out comedy; it’s going to be big and massive. I am working very hard on it and probably by next year we will go on the floors.

