Nirbhaya’s mother lauds Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut recently lashed out Indira Jaising, the Supreme Court’s lawyer on the Nirbhaya case. She said that women like her have sympathy for rapists and are the ones who give birth to rapists. Now, this comment has received support from Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi too. Kangana’s strong statement a thumbs up from the victim’s mom.

Asha Devi spoke to News 18 and mentioned that Kangana is right. She even added that she agrees with the actress and is glad that

someone has taken a strong stand against Indira Jaising. She even backed Panga star’s comment that rapists should be publically hanged to create fear in the minds of people who commit such heinous crimes.

She even went on to add that when she was going through everything during the time when her daughter was brutally raped, no human rights people came back them. Kangana had said Jaising should be locked in jail with the convicts.

Credits: Pinkvilla